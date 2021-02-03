Montgomery County Township Association announces death of Harrison Twp. trustee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Township Association announced the death of longtime Harrison Township Trustee Ronald Casey.

Casey died on February 2, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Harrison Township and United States Marine Corp. veteran having served two terms in Vietnam.

“Ron was a lifetime public servant, working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and as a fireman/chief in Harrison Township for 41 years. He served more than 10 years as a Harrison Township trustee. He will be sorely missed but his legacy of service will live on, and hopefully inspire others to follow his lead,” said John Morris, MCTA president.

Casey leaves behind his wife of nearly 40 years, three children and five grandchildren.