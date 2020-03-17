WATCH LIVE: Montgomery County to pass Emergency Declaration Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners will pass a resolution to declare a state of emergency for Montgomery County during their normal scheduled public meeting Tuesday.

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said the vote is a step forward in the county’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Declaring a state of emergency is the best way for us to obtain the resources and support we need to address this pandemic, allowing us to keep our employees and the public safe.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive order last week declaring a state of emergency for Ohio.

Additionally, the Montgomery County Commissioners have directed public offices and county employees to take necessary actions to continue offering critical, mission-essential services in a way that still encourages social distancing. Online service applications, payment drop boxes, and use of telephones and email are the preferred methods for getting needed resources.

Some of those online resources include: