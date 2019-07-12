Montgomery County to open Saturday for tornado tax relief assistance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced Friday that his office will be open Saturday to allow an extra opportunity for residents to pay taxes that are due on July 19.

The expanded county services on Saturday will take place in the Treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building from 8 am to noon to help residents apply for tornado tax relief for victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Residents can either pay taxes or apply for tax relief during this time. In addition, a notary will be available for damaged property deduction applications, which Keith urges property owners to take advantage of if they were affected by the tornadoes.

“Families and businesses should not be stuck paying a full tax bill on a property that has been damaged or destroyed,” Keith said.

According to Keith’s office regarding the damaged property deduction, ” the damaged property deduction can provide tax relief for tax bills payable next year, in 2020. The tax relief will come next year, because property taxes in Ohio are paid a year in arrears. The tax bills that property owners just received this summer will not reflect any damage done to properties by tornadoes, because the current bills are based on the condition of these properties as they were on January 1, 2018.”

Applications for the damaged property deductions are due August 30. After an application is submitted, an appraiser will review the affected property and reduce the taxable value based on the severity of the damage to the building structure.

