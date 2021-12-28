MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — On New Year’s Day, residents of Montgomery County will have a new way to access immediate services for mental health and substance use emergencies. Crisis Now will answer calls to a newly created hotline phone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Crisis Now hotline number is (833) 580-CALL, or (833) 580-2255.

“Typically in a mental health crisis, a person is more likely to harm themselves than to harm others so you really need a clinical person there to de-escalate the situation, get the person stabilized, and back down to manage their situation,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, CEO of ADAMHS.

The initiative will roll out in phases. Phase one, starting January 1, includes the hotline and a mobile crisis unit.

“They would send out a trained counselor once they had the ability to assess that person on the telephone,” Jones-Kelley said.

Phase two will include a crisis center set to open in the spring. Jones-Kelley said the goal is to take law enforcement out of the loop for mental health and substance use disorder crises, unless necessary.

“It would be a quick drop off to that center as opposed to taking them to the emergency room and hanging around to do paperwork or some of the other things that take them off patrols,” she said.