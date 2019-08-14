Montgomery County to kick off Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement officials from Montgomery County will be kicking off its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign Wednesday at the University of Dayton.

The campaign is an ongoing effort to prevent traffic crashes and fatalities due to impaired driving by educating the community on the dangers of impaired driving. Participating in the 2 pm kick-off event at Parking Lot B at UD Arena will be the OVI Task Force, AAA, Montgomery County Safe Communities, and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

Impairment can be caused by a number of substances, not just alcohol. Marijuana, illicit drugs, huffing, and prescription medications, which include substances with warning labels to not operate heavy machinery, are just a few substances that can impair your ability to drive.

Of Montgomery County’s 47 traffic fatalities in 2018, 15 were caused by impaired driving, according to Montgomery County Safe Communities. Of the 23 fatalities in 2019 so far, five possibly may be related to impairment.

Anyone who suspects a driver on the road may be impaired, they are asked to call #677 or 911 with a vehicle description and plate number.

