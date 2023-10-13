DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents will have an opportunity to recycle Styrofoam during an event on Saturday morning.

Montgomery County will host a Styrofoam recycling event on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at 1301 East Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton.

The community is invited to bring Styrofoam of all kinds to Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark to be recycled. You do not have to be a Montgomery County resident to participate.

The program requests that the community does NOT bring used food containers.

Volunteers will be there to help remove Styrofoam from your car. Materials collected will be recycled into new materials by Eco Development at its facility in Mason.

The event is put on by Montgomery County Environmental Services in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks, the City of Dayton and Eco Development.