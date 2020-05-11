Montgomery County to have online, remote notary services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley is setting up online and remote notary services after Ohio passed a new act last year.

The Notary Public Modernization Act has brought the adoption of a nationwide trend of online and remote notarizations.

Ohio was the sixth state in the nation to allow for online notarizations.

Those conducting the online notaries for the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts are full-time staff members who have been tested, trained, and certified by the Secretary of State to perform online notarizations.

Anyone who would like to make an appointment for an online notary may do so online at courthousetoyou.com.

State law mandates the use of two way audio and visual communication during an online notary session, requiring that the customer have access to a webcam during the session.

For more on the rules, requirements, and processes for online notarizations visit courthousetoyou.com.