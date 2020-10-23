Montgomery County to end CARES Act grant programs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s Office of CARES Act will end all grant programs in the several weeks and has no new programs planned at this time.
Commission President Judy Dodge said that the county is on track to distribute all $92.8 million in CARE Act funding it received. So far, the Office of CARES Act has helped over 2,000 people, businesses, organizations and agencies.
Applications will no longer be accepted for the following programs on the following days:
Ending Oct. 30
- Mortgage Assistance
- Nonprofit
- Small Business
- Education
Ending Nov. 13
- Rental Assistance
- Agriculture
- Childcare
- Healthcare
- DP&L/Vectren
For more information about CARES grants, click here.
