Montgomery County to detail public assistance programs that can help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is holding a news conference Thursday to detail current workforce, jobs, unemployment assistance and other public assistance programs that are available to people affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will be at the news conference, which is scheduled for 9 am Thursday. You can watch it live right here when it happens.

