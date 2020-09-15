Montgomery County announce update on Children Services contract

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County said it will make a “major announcement that will impact Children Services operations for years to come” at the next Board of County Commissioners (BCC) meeting. The announcement will take place at the BCC’s regular open session which begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

In October, 2019, after nine months of negotiations, a 60-day injunction, and a total of nine strike days, Montgomery County and the 270 children services workers finally agreed on a contract. 

The contract was ratified by the union representing Children Services workers on October 3, 2019 and approved by the Montgomery County Commission October 8.

The strike was the first in Montgomery County Children Services history.

