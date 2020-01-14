Montgomery County to announce 5-year strategic plan Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Montgomery County Administration Building

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is set to launch it’s five-year strategic plan, which it will unveil Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioners say the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan will address five main areas: infrastructure & sustainability, economic stability, thriving youth, community well-being, and effective & efficient government.

2 NEWS will stream the unveiling of the 2020-2024 Montgomery County Strategic Plan at 1:30 pm on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS