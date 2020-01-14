Montgomery County to announce 5-year strategic plan Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is set to launch it’s five-year strategic plan, which it will unveil Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioners say the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan will address five main areas: infrastructure & sustainability, economic stability, thriving youth, community well-being, and effective & efficient government.

2 NEWS will stream the unveiling of the 2020-2024 Montgomery County Strategic Plan at 1:30 pm on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

