Montgomery County temporarily waives utility fees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services will temporarily waive fees for water and sewer customers whose properties were damaged during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

This includes fees for both residential and commercial properties including: emergency shut-off fee, trip charge fees, pull meter service fee, lost meter fees, and abandonment permit fees.

“My fellow Commissioners and I have spent a lot of time in the areas devastated by the tornadoes, and the destruction is hard to put into words. We want to do everything we can to remove barriers and ease any burdens people might face in putting their lives back together,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “We know that it will take months, maybe years, to recover from this disaster. Montgomery County is committed to helping our community for as long as it takes.”

If you are a Montgomery County customer and your property is inhabitable, you will be billed up to the date prior to the tornado and all consumption and charges from Monday, May 27, 2019, forward will not be included on that current bill. Normal billing will resume for the next billing cycle.

If your property is not inhabitable, you must call Montgomery County to obtain an abandonment permit and have services disconnected through the Permits Department.

Customers with properties deemed not inhabitable will not be charged a quarterly bill until reconnection is made. If a quarterly bill has already been paid, the account will be credited.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.