Montgomery County taking part in million dollar opioid settlement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to take part in a settlement with opioid distributors.

The settlement would provide Montgomery County millions of dollars for dealing with the effects of opioids, according to a release.

Payments would be made over the next 18 years and come from the the following distributors: McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corporatio. The board said initial money could be available as soon as this fall. Much of Montgomery County’s money will be contingent on the state reaching specific benchmarks.

“No amount of money can compensate those who have lost loved ones from opioid overdose and addiction,” said Montgomery County Commissioner President Judy Dodge. “But this settlement will potentially help many of our citizens who are still battling the disease of addiction and allow us to initiate additional prevention measures to stop our residents from misusing medication or becoming opioid dependent.”

In all, the One Ohio settlement agreement the County joined with in today’s action is expected to get $850 million in the settlement. 85 percent of the funds are to be used for strategies to reverse overdoses, treatment for addiction, recovery and prevention programs, wrap-around services for people in recovery and other related efforts.

“We’ll be forming a joint Board with the City of Dayton and other participating municipalities in Montgomery County to ensure that we make the best use of our combined funds to help our citizens,” said Michael Colbert, Montgomery County Administrator.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. released a statement on the settlement, saying that he is pleased the county will receive a large amount from the distributors.