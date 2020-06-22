Montgomery County Stillwater Center reports first case of employee contracting COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A non-direct care staff member with the Montgomery County Stillwater Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials say the employee does not have resident contact and has been quarantined for 14 days. Other employees who were in proximity to the individual were quarantined as well.

“Please be assured that the safety of our residents and staff is our top priority,” said Dr. Michelle Pierce-Mobley, Director of Stillwater Center. “We have been extremely diligent throughout the pandemic and we will continue to take every precaution to reduce the risk of exposure in our facility.”

Stillwater Center is operating under the following guidelines from the CDC and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS):

Enhanced infection control precautions, such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) during care for residents, increasing the availability of hand sanitizer, and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces

Screening residents and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, as well as anyone else who must enter the facility; only staff and volunteers who must enter the building will be permitted entry

Restricting visitation except for situations such as end of life

Testing staff and residents for the virus causing COVID-19 based on our current protocols

Providing and requiring facemasks for all staff to wear

Postponing group activities and helping residents to practice social distancing