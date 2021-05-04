Montgomery County, Springfield receive funding to improve wastewater, drinking water infrastructure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $8.1 million through low interest loans and grants to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking

water infrastructure and make water quality improvements

In April, OWDA said it funded 11 projects that will replace aging infrastructure, extend service areas, and improve sewer and sewage treatment collection systems.

The following are the communities in the Miami Valley that are receiving funding:

Montgomery County is receiving $1,555,000.00 at 1.35% for 20 years for the rehabilitation of the 2MG elevated water storage tank in the City of Centerville to extend its useful life

Montgomery County is receiving $150,000.00 at 1.35% for 20 years for construction of 2,200 feet of waterline along Cynthia Lane to replace aging waterlines

Montgomery County is receiving $316,402.00 at 1.35% for 20 years for the construction of 5,500 feet of waterline along Guenther Road and Schroeder Road to replace aging waterlines

The City of Springfield in Clark County is receiving $1,075,000.00 at 1.54% for 30 years for the construction of 4,400 feet of waterline along Mt. Joy Street to replace aging waterlines

For more information about OWDA’s financing programs, visit www.owda.org.