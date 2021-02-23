Montgomery County, Sinclair Community College partner to bring IT job opportunities to West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montogmery County and Sinclair Community College are teaming up to bring more job training to West Dayton.

“There is not one business, I would bet, that isn’t scrambling to find more IT workers in this economy,” Senior Vice President of Advancement and Regional Strategy for Sinclair Community College Madeline Iseli said.

Sinclair Community College will have it’s own space inside the future Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center in West Dayton.

The college will invest more than $300,000 dollars to create an entry-level IT training and jobs program.

“This is just going to be a wonderful opportunity for our youth to get in there and get trained so that they can get some decent jobs with good pay to make a living, and that’s what it’s about,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said.

The certificate program will teach students the skills needed for IT jobs. Then, to give them a jumpstart on their careers, Montgomery County will open their IT department for apprenticeships.

“Those skills through that short-term training is going to allow them to be employed by Montgomery County very quickly so they can learn and earn on the job at the same time,” Iseli said.

Both Sinclair and the county want the partnership to open new doors for those who live in West Dayton by helping them into high-demand IT jobs.

“This is going to put some energy in that area, and we’re very excited about that,” Dodge said.

Construction will begin on the Employment Opportunity Center this spring, and it’s expected to be complete by mid-July. Sinclair plans to begin offering courses as soon as the center is open.