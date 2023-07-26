DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a nationwide Verizon Wireless outage that is currently affecting the Regional Dispatch Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Verizon Wireless customers across the region are unable to call the dispatch center’s non-emergency and administrative lines.

When calls are placed, it allegedly rings and then a message that says “all circuits are busy” will play.

911 lines are reportedly unaffected, however, the sheriff’s office asked that you do not test 911 as police will be dispatched.

If you need the fire department or EMS, call 911. If you need law enforcement for a non-emergency matter and cannot access a phone other than Verizon, the sheriff’s office said to go to the nearest station, wait until the service is restored or call 911.

The sheriff’s office will reportedly provide updates as they have them.