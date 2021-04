JEFFERSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for its 6th annual Police Athletic and Activities League Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be held in Jefferson Township at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Families are asked to stay in their cars for the drive thru event.

Children 11 and younger are welcome to partake. The event will last from 11 a.m. until noon. Attendees are asked to enter the Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Rd.