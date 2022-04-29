DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tomorrow is the day to clear out any unused medications sitting in your cabinets. Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and collection events will go on across the Miami Valley.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s drug take back event will be at the Harrison Township Substation on North Dixie Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug overdose deaths are down in Montgomery County, but Sheriff Rob Streck said we’re still a long way from declaring victory over the opioid epidemic.

“We’re still running about 310 to 330 overdose deaths a year and that’s still too many for our community our size,” Streck said.

One way communities across the country try to fight back against addiction is with the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event encourages people to go through their cabinets and clean out unused and unwanted medications and dispose of them properly, preventing the medications from falling in the wrong hands.

“We know youth are getting their hands on their parents’ or grandparents medications and taking them to parties,” ADAHMS Director of Strategic Initiatives Tina Rezash Rogal said. “What we really don’t want happening is youngsters coming upon these medications and thinking that they’re candy.”

Streck said the event highlights how dangerous abuse of prescription medications can be.

“It’s a way to stop the ball from turning into a snowball as it’s rolling down the hill,” Streck said.

The events are completely anonymous, and will accept prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. They do not accept liquids or syringes.

“This one little step of getting unwanted medications out of your home and disposed of properly can really go a long way in trying to keep our citizens healthy and alive,” Rezash Rogal said.

Year-round, Montgomery County residents can dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription medications, free of charge, at the sheriff’s office, Jefferson Township Substation and the Washington Township Government Center.