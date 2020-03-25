Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office suspends some services over virus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday it is suspending some services over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said due to public health circumstances, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office C.C.W. Department located at 345 West 2nd Street, Dayton, OH 45422 has suspended their services until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office is following recommendations from both the Ohio Department of Health and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the closure, Sheriff Streck has also sent non-essential support personnel home due to the mandated stay-at-home order issued by the Ohio Department of Health.

Customers with appointments scheduled during the mandated stay-at-home order for either C.C.W. or Webcheck background checks have been canceled. Permit holders are still legally able to conceal carry for up to 30 days past their permit’s expiration date. C.C.W. permits can be renewed anytime following the expiration date without penalty.

Services that will be suspended until further notice include:

applying, renewing, or picking up your concealed carry permit

property room services

fingerprinting

background checks

public record services (Crash reports, accident reports, etc.)

payments for foreclosures

Streck said these functions are non-essential and will resume after the stay-at-home order has been lifted.

Police and Emergency Services will continue. Streck said anyone with an emergency should always dial 911 first. Non-emergencies or residents who need to file a police report are asked to call their local dispatch center’s non-emergency number or the Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-4357 (HELP).

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates through their website and social media channels as they become available.