HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help in locating what it calls a child abuse suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Richard King is a suspect in a child abuse case involving a four-year-old girl that was reported to deputies on April 4.

On May 12, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted King on charges that included two counts of strangulation — one a 3rd-degree felony and one a 5th-degree — as well as one count of assault.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noted that the alleged assault took place on the same day that Ohio’s strangulation law went into effect.

King is said to be approximately 5’1″, weighing around 246 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes as well as several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357 (HELP) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).

“Any details, regardless of how seemingly insignificant, could prove instrumental in bringing this individual to justice,” said the sheriff’s office.