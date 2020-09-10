Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requests purchase of 200 body cams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working to get body cameras for their deputies.

This week, they requested to purchase 200 cameras which will cost a little over $500,000.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said right now, his office does not have any body cams. The system they have decided on, WatchGuard, is used by other agencies in the Miami Valley and Streck said if approved, will likely increase transparency with the public.

The Montgomery County Data Processing Board has approved Sheriff Streck’s body cam request, so Streck said this means they’re one step closer to helping deputies do their jobs better and improving trust in the community.

“If a severe incident occurs, hopefully we will be able to have a better view in real life about what happened,” said Streck. “We answer to the citizens of Montgomery County, that’s who we answer to.”

Streck said they’ve looked at body cams in the past but weren’t confident in the technology for the cost. He said privacy was a top concern. This time, they looked at five systems before deciding on WatchGuard.

Streck said they are state of the art cameras and they’re getting them at a good price.

“Instead of needing two or three full-time bodies that sit there and do redactions, with the smart software, you can go in and say ‘this is the person I need blurred out and it will automatically go in and do that the entire video for you,” said Streck.

It will cost $505,000 but Streck said because of the pandemic, WatchGuard is allowing them to defer payments until 2022. He added the cost includes Cloud-based storage.

The $505,000 will buy 200 body cams, outfitting most Sheriff deputies.

“Any kind of enforcement, any kind of road position, you’ll have a body cam,” said Streck. “Our detectives will have them, but they won’t have to wear them unless they’re putting on their outer vest cover and going into some sort of enforcement action.”

Streck said now the purchase request will go to Montgomery County Commission for approval.