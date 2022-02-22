DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On behalf of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Sheriff Rob Streck received the National Sheriff’s Association Triple Crown Award at the 2022 Conference and Exhibition.

According to the MCSO, the 2022 Conference and Exhibition was held at the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Conference in Columbus.

Since the establishment of the Triple Crown Award in 1993 fewer than 100 sheriff’s offices have qualified, making this distinction very rare, said the MCSO.

The Triple Crown Award is issued by the National Sheriff’s Association to sheriff’s offices that achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of American Correctional Associations (ACA), the Commission of Accreditation for Law Correctional Health Care (CALEA®) and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), said the MCSO.

According to the MCSO, CALEA® accreditation programs are meant to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by maintaining a body of standards, establishing and administering an accreditation process and recognizing professional excellence.

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)