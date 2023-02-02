DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared a mugshot of Punxsutawney Phil on Thursday, jokingly stating that the groundhog is now in custody.

This post came after the famous groundhog declared that there will be six more weeks of winter.

Phil was reportedly seen causing a disturbance by seeing his shadow and dooming the nation to six more weeks of winter, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

His pending charges are listed as:

Prolonging winter.

Causing a disturbance involving a shadow.

You can watch Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction that took place Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob here.