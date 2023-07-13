MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a phone scam that recently victimized a resident.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a caller impersonating a federal agent named “Officer Daniel Carmen” convinced an 81-year-old woman that a large amount of her money had been stolen.

The caller instructed her to deposit that exact amount of money into various Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs in different areas to help trap the suspects. She was then reportedly instructed to send pictures of the receipts and told that two officers would be by the next day to pick them up.

“Scammers are experts at manipulating their victims, using fear and urgency to convince them to act against their better judgment,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “It is important for all residents, regardless of age, to be vigilant and protect themselves from falling victim to these deceptive tactics.”

If you suspect that you have fallen victim to fraud, the sheriff’s office said you should take immediate action and contact your local law enforcement agency. Quick action can help protect yourself and others, and allow law enforcement to thoroughly investigate.