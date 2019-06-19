Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected loss of deputy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected passing of Deputy Darren Harvey.

Deputy Harvey served the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years, starting in 1999 as a Court Officer before being promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2000. In 2007, he became a K9 Handler, which became his passion for 12 years.

“Deputy Harvey is irreplaceable and our office is devastated with his sudden and unexpected passing. We would like to extend our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Deputy Darren Harvey,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

He was a Sheriff’s Office K9 Trainer, a Trainer for the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers, and a State of Ohio Canine Evaluator.

Those who knew him say he had a love for the outdoors, boating, and had a passion for serving his community.

