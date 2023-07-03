HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly found those responsible after a video circulated on social media, allegedly showing a juvenile throwing a cat off a bridge.

On June 29, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly made aware of a “deeply concerning video” on social media showing a juvenile male throwing a cat over a bridge into a creek bed.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office immediately launched a comprehensive investigation.

The sheriff’s office reported that within 24 hours after receiving the original video, they had successfully identified both the juvenile in the video and the male who filmed the incident.

The juvenile has since been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. The person who filmed the incident has reportedly been cooperating with investigators and will have charges reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also provided an update on the cat, saying it was quickly located and is safe and uninjured.

“The swift response of our community played a vital role in ensuring the cat’s well-being, and we are grateful for your support,” said the sheriff’s office.

“We take these matters very seriously, and the welfare of our community’s animals is of utmost importance to us. We are committed to pursuing justice and ensuring that incidents like these are dealt with appropriately. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, and we will use every resource at our disposal to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”