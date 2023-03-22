DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking to start a career in law enforcement? The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire.

According to a post by the sheriff’s office, the department is looking to hire both civilian dispatchers and corrections officers.

Civilian dispatchers work to connect the public to emergency services. Applicants must be able to type at least 50 words per minute and be able to obtain certification as a Law Enforcement Auto Data System Operator.

Corrections officers are responsible for the inmates and must ensure their care and welfare. This is a non-sworn position and requires applicants to pass a physical agility test.

Applicants for both positions must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.

To apply for these positions, click here. For more information and job descriptions, visit the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office website here.