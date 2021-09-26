Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated robbery at Harrison Township gas station

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- The Special Investigations unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place in Harrison Township, Sunday.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Subdivision, were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Salem Avenue in response to an aggravated robbery, according to a release.

An initial investigation found that three male suspects, possibly juveniles, hit the victim with a handgun and stole his vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was found a short time later and the three suspects were taken into custody.

