Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office introduces new appointment software for CHL Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office launched a new program called “Permitium,” which allows residents to make appointments, apply for new or renewal permits and pay for concealed carry permits or Background Webchecks online.

This new service is being offered by the sheriff office’s Concealed Handgun Licensing (CHL) Department.

Officials said that before the pandemic, the CHL Department allowed walk-ins but due to coronavirus restrictions they need to limit the number of customers in the lobby.

“This new system will streamline the appointment process and applicants will be able to

receive their permit that day instead of having to return to the office at a later time to pick up

their permit,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “The new online system allows our staff to review

applications, accept payments online by credit/debit card, and conduct background checks

ahead of the resident’s appointment.”

Residents who are not able to make an appointment online or use a credit/debit card can come

down to the CHL Department Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.



To schedule an appointment with the CHL Department, click here.