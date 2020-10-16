DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Walmart at York Commons in Dayton collaborated to donate pumpkins to elementary school kids in the Miami Valley on Friday.
Due to the pandemic, second graders at Northridge Schools were not able to pick pumpkins for their class, so they reached out to the sheriff’s office for help. Deputy Snyder stopped into the Walmart at York Commons, where store manager Brad and his team pulled together a donation for the students.
The Harrison Township Government Center helped get the pumpkins to the school. The sheriff’s office said they are grateful to their department, to Walmart and Harrison Twp. for their assistance.
“We know this will definitely bring a smile to our MCKids,” they said in a Facebook post.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Walmart collaborate to donate pumpkins to Northridge students
- Trump to visit California days after saying it’s ‘going to hell’
- Clark County Park District holding Halloween drive-thru Friday
- Masks, taxes and Kanye: A look at the not-real news of the week
- Police searching for woman who stole money from elderly person with dementia