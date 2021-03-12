Officers fire at suspect, K9 injured after domestic violence incident in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A police K9 was injured and officers from two agencies fired at a suspect Friday morning in the Northridge area.

The incident began around 2 a.m. on Sherer Avenue in the Northridge area when the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic violence situation. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told reporters a victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife. According to Streck, deputies were able to get the victim out of the home but the suspect began acting erratically and SWAT teams were called.

While the SWAT team was still responding, Streck said the suspect came outside and officers employed less-lethal measures in an attempt to subdue the suspect which did not work. The suspect again came outside according to the Sheriff \with a weapon and officers from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Dayton Police Department fired at the suspect. Streck said he did not know the condition of the suspect but did say he was still at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is on the way to the scene to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Sheriff Streck said a police K9 was also injured in the incident. The K9 is at an animal hospital with unknown injuries.

NEWS the Sheriff is on the scene of an incident that happened just around 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of N. Dixie Drive and Sherer Avenue in the Northridge area of Harrison Township. Deputies have Sherer Ave. blocked while they investigate.

