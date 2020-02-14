Montgomery County Sheriff warns residents of gift card scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is warning residents of a variety of scams that involves victims buying gift cards as payment.

Sheriff Rob Streck says his office has received complaints from people saying they have received calls from companies like Apple, stating their phone has been hacked. The victim was then instructed to purchase gift cards and to send the hacker information, including credit card information.

In other calls, residents are asked to provide a money order or purchase a gift card to various stores for payment.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “Please take extreme caution and only purchase directly from reputable companies. If you are a victim of fraud, contact your local police department to report it.”

