Montgomery Co. Sheriff offers rideshare tips following woman's murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - After a University of South Carolina student was murdered after she hopped in a car she believed to be her Uber, a lot of attention is being focused on safety when using rideshare apps.

21-year-old Samantha Josephson was reported missing early Friday morning, and on Saturday, was found dead by turkey hunters in a woods more than 90 minutes from where she was last seen.

Police have accused 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland with kidnapping and murdering Josephson, alleging he was behind the wheel of the car the New Jersey woman mistakenly entered.

Montgomery County Sheriff, Rob Streck, said this is an appalling story and should concern everyone, no matter where it happened, as rideshare apps are gaining popularity.

Streck said when you call a ride, it normally shows the car's color and make, as well as license plate number and name and picture of driver.

But he said do not get into the car, even if it matches the description, without asking a few questions first.

"The first thing I always do when I call an Uber, or any of the other ones, is I ask the person's name," said Streck. "I don't say are you (so and so), I ask them their name."

In the case of Josephson, she got into the wrong car.

But Streck said letting your family or friends know your ride details could quickly let them know if anything goes wrong.

"There's a part on the app that says 'share your trip' where you can have somebody specify, and it sends them the car information, the license plate and the driver's information," said Streck.

Also, he recommends giving you and your driver some personal space.

"If you're by yourself, get in the backseat," said Streck. "Being in the backseat gives you a little bit of movement and allows you to sit on the side you want to sit on, and you have a better view of what you're watching."

Streck said to pay attention to anything the driver does that could make you feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

The key is time is not important, only your safety is.

He said using your intuition could cost you a few minutes, but save your life.

One last tip, Streck said refrain from being glued to your phone or any device when getting in the car or during the drive, so you can make sure your driver is taking you the correct route.

