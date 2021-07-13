Montgomery County Sheriff searching for registered sex offender

7-13 Alan Alderman

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday saying Alan Alderman failed to keep authorities updated on his address, which he is required to do as a Tier III Registered Sex Offender. (Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say failed to register his address with the Sex Offender Registration Office.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday saying Alan Alderman failed to keep authorities updated on his address, which he is required to do as a Tier III Registered Sex Offender.

If you know where Alderman is you are asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (222-STOP) or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (225-HELP).

