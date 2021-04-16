Sheriff: Missing 8-year-old found at relative’s home

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for this 8-year-old who was last seen around 1 a.m. April 16.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –The missing 8-year-old that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding has been located Friday morning.

Sheriff Rob Streck said Syrese Day was found at a family member’s home just before 6:30 Friday morning. The boy was last seen near the Marathon gas station located at 4351 Riverside Drive, in Harrison Township at 1 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. Syrese is safe, the Sheriff’s office said, and the investigation in being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit.

