DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County sheriff’s office is requesting help locating a man who is accused of stealing a sewer camera from a plumbing company’s worksite.

On Nov. 16 at approximately 2:44 p.m., an unidentified male loaded the sewer camera into his Ford F250 Truck. The theft reportedly took place in the 700 block of West Spring Valley Pike in Washington Township.

A nearby surveillance camera captured photos of the man taking the camera from the worksite.

If anyone has any information or can identify the male in the photographs, contact Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765.