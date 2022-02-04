DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Between road closures and cars stuck in the snow, first responders stayed busy Thursday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said his deputies responded to dozens of calls Thursday night into Friday morning.

“We had 93 calls for service for either crashes or slide-offs into ditches with occupied disabled vehicles in ditches, so 93 incidents within a few hours, that is a lot,” Sheriff Streck said.

Responding to those calls in the winter weather can be treacherous.

“Whenever you have to be on the side of a road or on a highway, anything like that, when you’re out with no protection, visibility is low, it might be night time and people are driving vehicles, that can always be dangerous,” Sheriff Streck said.

Sheriff Streck is grateful there were not more drivers on the roads Thursday night.

“It’s nice for people to stay at home, actually enjoy the weather, if you want to go out and build a snowman or whatever, but we appreciate them staying off the roadways,” Sheriff Streck said.

People across the Miami Valley did get out and enjoy the snow Friday. Kimberly Koehler was called off work so she decided to go downtown for fun.

“It’s delightful! If you wear enough layers, it’s not cold at all,” Koehler said.