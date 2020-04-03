Montgomery County Sheriff: Mental health calls up 81 percent since COVID-19 outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has seen an 81-percent jump in calls related to mental health issues compared to 2019, according to Sheriff Rob Streck.

Streck told WDTN.com on Friday that response calls are down from year-to-year overall, but the COVID-19 outbreak has put stress in other areas. Calls responding to disorderly conduct are up 31 percent from 2019.

“The things that are going on, being isolated and not going to the places you are used to being able to go, it can be troubling even for people in a healthy mental state,” Streck said. “This situation is putting a lot of stress on everyone and if it’s aggravated with a mental health condition, it affects them more than the general population.”

Streck said mental health calls include suicides and attempted suicides as well as people having mental breakdowns and other issues. With how easily the virus is transmitted, the department has been in contact with local police chiefs about finding solutions to calls that don’t require a trip to jail.

“If it’s an assault and someone needs to go to jail, then we’ll take them to jail just like the rest of local law enforcement,” Streck said. “If we can find other alternatives we can, and the other departments in the are have done a wonderful job at that.”

Streck said many of his deputies are trained in crisis intervention and they’ve been deployed more regularly with the surge in mental health issues.

“They are dispatched because they can de-escalate the situation,” Streck said. “And they know all the options in getting help to people.”

One stressor for the department is social distance. Law enforcement isn’t a job that regularly allows the practice of the six-foot rule, and it’s a daily concern for the department and deputies.

“That’s probably the most stressful situation,” Streck said. “We’re just like Fire and EMS, you are coming into contact with people who may be carrying the virus. You have to go through and touch property and vehicles. We just hope we can follow our policies and procedures and we can protect people and our deputies and support them while they complete their job.”

When asked about any law enforcement issues during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dayton Police Department sent WDTN.com the following statement:

“It is too early to accurately gauge the effect that social distancing and quarantining efforts have had on crime. As always, we are actively monitoring crime data to identify and respond to trends as they emerge. During this time we would also like to remind citizens of the dedicated Advocacy organizations in our area. The YWCA and Artemis are a vital resource for survivors of domestic abuse and can be reached at the following numbers, Artemis at 937-461-4357 (HELP), and the YWCA at 937-222-7233 (STOP).”

Streck recommended people in tense situations to find a way to take a break.

“If you’re arguing with your spouse or your girlfriend or boyfriend, or maybe even your parents, take a break and get away from each other,” Streck said. “Use recreation, take a walk and get out. We are spending more time with our loved onees and family than we ever have and when things get tense, sometimes you just need to separate. But if they need anything they can call us.”

For the latest on COVID-19, visit the website for Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County.