Montgomery County Sheriff hopes to lure Corrections Officers with higher starting pay

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a boost in stating pay will bring more interest in becoming a Corrections Officer.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page Friday saying it now has one of the highest paying correctional facilities in the area and they need to fill openings.

According to the job posting on the Sheriff’s website, “Corrections Officers are responsible for ensuring the care and welfare of inmates confined within the Jail while using proper safety methods and techniques.” The starting pay range is $21.86 – $28.75 an hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a physical performance test and must complete the State of Ohio approved basic corrections course within the first year of employment.

If you’re interested you can learn more on the Sheriff’s webiste.

