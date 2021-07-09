Montgomery County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office took to social media Friday explaining a wallet had been stolen from a car at a Washington Township home on June 29. The suspect was spotted using the stolen credit cards at a Speedway gas station in the 1400 block of Austin Boulevard in Washington Township.

If you recognize the person in these photos you are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4192.