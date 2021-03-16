Montgomery County Sheriff asking for help locating missing Harrison Twp. woman

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Harrison Township woman.

The sheriff’s office said Alicia Marie Moss, 28, was last seen Monday, March 15, around 9 a.m. when her sister dropped her off at her apartment.

Authorities describe Moss as 5’8″ and approximately 240 lbs. She was last seen wearing black flower pants, a black jacket and a black beanie with gold and black colored hair.

Moss has been reported as being endangered due to her requiring medication. At this time, authorities believe she may be in the area of Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357 or Detective Stone at 937-890-3430.