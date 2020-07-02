1  of  2
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
Montgomery County Sheriff and OVI Task Force to have two OVI checkpoints over July 4 weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting two OVI sobriety checkpoints over the Fourth of July Weekend, according to a press release from Sheriff Rob Streck.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force encourages everyone not to drive impaired during the holiday weekend,” the statement read. “Please help us keep the roadways safe by having a designated driver or other alternative ways of getting home, such as a taxi-type service.”

The two agencies will provide more information about the checkpoints at a press conference on Thursdsay morning at 10 a.m. at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Headquarters (District 7), located at 555 Infirmary Road in Dayton.

