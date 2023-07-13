MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County real estate market has been “off the charts,” according to County Auditor Karl Keith.

Every three years, state law requires each Ohio county to update its property values for tax purposes. In this year’s triennial property value update, data has shown that the county has gained $8.5 million in property value — its largest increase in county history.

“I have run out of words to describe the local real estate market. Hot, robust, strong, record-setting, on fire, off the charts. I’ve used all of those recently to describe the market,” said Keith.

For the first time, the county’s total property value is projected to top $40 billion dollars, marking a 34 percent aggregate increase in residential property values and a 12 percent aggregate increase in commercial property values.

But with those increases in value, what does that mean for your property taxes?

Most importantly, Keith emphasized that a 34 percent increase in residential values does not equate to a 34 percent increase in property tax.

Within Montgomery County, there are many different communities with different levels of taxes. Keith said that some communities could expect to see a 4-6 percent increase and others may see a 10-12 percent increase, it all depends on the community itself.

But those numbers are just what the Auditor’s Office expects right now. The real numbers still need more time to be finalized as Keith said, “It’s really too early to tell, and there are other factors that come into play.”

On July 27, Keith said local community leaders will attend a briefing with the Auditor’s Office to get a more accurate picture of their property values and what potential tax increases they are likely to see.

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail from the Auditor’s Office sometime in late July or early August, informing them of their new property value and providing them with the opportunity to have an informal review with appraisers via Zoom.

“The Auditor’s office is committed to being as open and transparent as we move into the next phase of this project,” said Keith. “We have made and will continue to make every effort to be fair in the determination of new property values and as we have done in the past, we will continue to offer property owners opportunities to have input and provide feedback into this process and address their concerns.”