Montgomery County schools prepare for staff to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of school staff members in Montgomery County are expected to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

Miamisburg City Schools is set to host a vaccination clinic later this week.

“I think the community has been very supportive and just values that in-person learning experience, said Laura Blessing, superintendent of Miamisburg City Schools.

Rough 75% of the district’s students are now back in the classroom full-time – as the second semester begins and staff members start getting vaccinated.

“Having the vaccine available was a huge kind of like you mentioned safety net to know that they would be getting those as early as this first week,” said Blessing.

Blessing said three out every four staff members in the district have agreed to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also getting a lot of interest from teachers at Oakwood City Schools – where the superintendent says about 90% of his staff has signed up for Wednesday’s clinic.

“Ninety-percent is a great number. We’re very proud of that. Hopefully everybody will be able to show up tomorrow,” said Kyle Ramey, superintendent of Oakwood City Schools.

Ramey said his schools have been open all school year for hybrid learning and will stay that way until the end of March. But he says his team is still working to decide whether that will change.

“We certainly plan on being back either at the end of third quarter or certainly in August,” said Ramey.

Not all districts will receive the vaccine this week though. It’s going to take a few weeks to get the vaccine to other school districts in Montgomery County and other counties in our area.

The governor said all school districts who are learning in-person by March 1 will get their first doses by then.