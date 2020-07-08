Montgomery County residents react to mask mandate

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County residents are reacting to the new state mandate that requires masks to be worn in the county.

2 NEWS spoke with shoppers in Centerville ahead of the mask mandate going into effect. While there were mixed feelings, some said that this is a good move by the state.

“I just heard about it a little bit ago because I just came from work at the gym,” Sherri Valentine said. “I think it’s a great idea, I know things are getting worse across the country, so I’m all for trying to keep people healthy.”

Another resident said the mask mandate needed to be in place before now.

“There are far too many people who refuse to wear a mask and refuse to social distance when you go shopping, people will come right up on you and I would prefer not to take the risk,” Mike Cook said.

As numbers spike, others say it became more important to wear a mask in public.

“It’s important to keep everybody safe and healthy,” Brian Smith said. “It’s not really that big of deal to go into a store for 20, 30 minutes and wear a mask. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

2 NEWS did speak with an even split of people for and against the mandate.

Those people against the mandate did not want to provide a comment.