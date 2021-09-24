Montgomery County residents explain why $100 vaccine incentive convinced them to get the shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A little more than a week since Public Health Dayton Montgomery County announced their latest vaccine incentive, and they’re reporting a massive increase in interest.

“Before the offer of $100 gift card was made, we were getting anywhere between 20-25 people per vaccination clinic,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information specialist. “Now we’re getting over 100 [people] and more at each clinic.”

Anyone getting their first dose of the vaccine is eligible for a $100 Visa gift card, which they can use for whatever they see fit.

“I’m living comfortably, but anytime you throw a dollar my way I have to come and get it,” said Zachary Malone who came to get his first shot during a clinic on Friday. “A hundred dollars is a very big incentive because people that don’t want it but need that, they’re going to come out here and get it.”

For the more than 200,000 people in the county who have already gotten their shot before the incentive, and are therefore ineligible, Suffoletto says they shouldn’t feel that they’ve missed out on anything.

“You may have missed your opportunity for the $100; however, you gained the benefit of being protected much earlier and much longer,” he said. “That benefit of being protected, not being hospitalized, not getting very sick…that is worth much more than $100.”

Still, Suffoletto says more than 800 people have gotten the bulk of the 1,000 cards they had available. The incentive is made possible by funds from the Ohio Department of Health. While Suffoletto says the do plan to provide more visa cards in the future, unvaccinated people shouldn’t delay getting the shot any longer or hold out hope for a better incentive.

“There is no guarantee that there will be any more incentives beyond what’s already offered so the best thing is for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For more information on getting vaccinated with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County, click here.