Montgomery County remains under ‘Level 3’ alert, 12 Ohio counties now affected

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County remains at “Red Alert Level 3” on the state’s risk level map. 12 counties are now at this level, up from the seven announced last week.

Butler, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton counties are considered to be on the “watch list” meaning they are close to reaching Level 4. Franklin County dropped off the watch list and Huron County has dropped to a Level 2.

NEW RISK LEVEL MAP: 12 counties have triggered enough indicators to be at Red Alert Level 3. Three of those counties are on the watch list, meaning they are close to reaching Level 4: Butler, Cuyahoga, Hamilton.



Franklin Co. dropped off the watch list. Huron now a Level 2. pic.twitter.com/59M9Yl4vT6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

In Butler County, 181 cases were reported between June 24 and June 30, the largest number of weekly virus cases reported in the area since the pandemic. From June 16 through July 3, the average new cases per day increased from 15 to 29.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County has reported more than 600 cases in the past 14 days, meaning the area is categorized as “high incidence” as defined by the CDC. Cases increased from an average of 41 cases on June 16 to 50 cases on June 30.

From June 16 to July 2, COVID-19 visits in the ER increased from an average of 9 per day to 16. From June 16 to July 3, outpatient visits nearly quadrupled from an average of 14 visits per day to 48.

More than 63 percent of cases are not in congregate settings, signaling transmission in the broader community.