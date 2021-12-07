MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Administrator, Michael Colbert presented the county’s budget plan to commissioners and the public on Tuesday afternoon. After making significant cuts to the budget to preserve funds through the beginning of the pandemic, Colbert said the total expenses accounted for in the budget for the upcoming year will contain a more than six percent increase and total revenue will increase more than five percent compared to 2021. Many of those changes, he said, will be directly felt by community members.

“The big areas that the county will continue to invest in is infrastructure — number one — water and sewer infrastructure. The community will also see the impact of a good fiscal budget. The county is probably stronger now than we’ve ever been. We made the tough decisions in 2020. We had partial year in 2021, so the community will be able to see the enhancements that we’re making from reinvestment.”

Of the more than $950 million spending allocation:

More than $330 million will go to personnel services

More than $235 million will go toward personnel services

Nearly $150 million will go toward operating expenses

More than $200 million will go operating transfers out

Other significant allocations from the total budget include funding to debt service, adjustments, budgetary controls and capital outlays.

Colbert also offered a break down of spending by program, with social services receive the bulk of the funding —more than 44 percent — to pay for programs that benefit the entire community. He most of the programs were able to continue through the renewal of the Human Services Levy in last month’s election.

“We use those funds to support our Developmental Disabilities [Services], our ADAMHS Board, Public Health during this pandemic. We also use it to support PPE for the entire community, or Meals on Wheels or meals for our seniors. So all of these programs are huge and they all come together and are supported by our local Human Services Levy.”