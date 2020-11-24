Montgomery County Recorder receives national public official award

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain has been selected as the 2020 Region 7 Public Official of the Year.

“It truly means a lot to me to have my public service recognized, ” said McClain. “My goal is and has always been to serve others, which is why it was so unexpected to be nominated for this award.”

Each year the Ohio Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) recognizes someone who work in their communities reflects the values of the their profession.

NASW Ohio Region 7 includes Darke, Champaign, Clark, Green, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties. Of all of those potential recipients, McClain was chosen because of his dedication to the wellbeing of his constituency — specifically veterans, youth and seniors.